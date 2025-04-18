TAPAH: Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir, contesting the Ayer Kuning by-election, has vowed to prioritise meaningful development over empty promises, with a particular focus on empowering the youth of the constituency.

Speaking to Bernama after a walkabout in Pekan Air Kuning today, Dr Mohamad Yusri outlined his commitment to continuing the late Ishsam Shahruddin’s legacy. The former assemblyman’s plans, which include the construction of an integrated sports complex, will be further pursued for the benefit of the local community, he noted.

“We are not here just to make promises. We are here with the determination to carry forward what has already been started and to find practical solutions to help young people thrive,” he said.

Beyond physical infrastructure, Dr Mohamad Yusri’s platform also includes a focus on youth development.

He is committed to providing young people with exposure to skills training, economic opportunities and community-driven activities, aiming to equip them for the challenges ahead.

He further stressed that the BN approach is not merely about creating plans, but also about engaging directly with the youth to understand their current realities and the obstacles they face.

Youth aged 18 to 39 make up 45.9 per cent of the 31,897 registered voters in the Ayer Kuning constituency, highlighting the importance of addressing their concerns.

The Ayer Kuning by-election, scheduled for April 26 with early voting on April 22, was triggered by the death of Ishsam on Feb 22 due to a heart attack.

The election will see a three-way race between Dr Mohamad Yusri (BN), Abd Muhaimin Malek from Perikatan Nasional and Bawani KS from Parti Sosialis Malaysia.