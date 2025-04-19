KUCHING: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) will convene a high-level brainstorming session to tackle the growing misuse of artificial intelligence (AI), particularly among school students on social media.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the session, to take place soon, will explore possible amendments to existing laws and strengthen enforcement mechanisms to keep pace with emerging digital threats.

“I’ve asked ministry officials to look into what more can be done from a legal standpoint. We may need to amend legislation and boost our enforcement capabilities,” she told reporters at the ministry’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri gathering here today.

The minister said discussions would also address gaps in current digital literacy and parenting programmes, particularly in underserved rural communities, where young people are often more vulnerable to online exploitation.

Her comments come in the wake of a disturbing case at a private secondary school in Kulai, Johor, where AI-generated explicit images of a female student were shared online.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly using an AI tool to manipulate the images and sell them for RM2 each.

Nancy confirmed that the planned session will involve other relevant ministries, including the Ministry of Communications and the Ministry of Education, to ensure a coordinated government response to the issue.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Tun Openg and other senior state officials had attended the gathering earlier.