TAPAH: Barisan Nasional’s (BN) candidate for the Ayer Kuning state by-election, Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir, has unveiled seven pledges in his manifesto, including efforts to uplift the local economy.

Besides economic prosperity, his pledges also cover improving the people’s livelihood, developing infrastructure, advancing the youth agenda, and strengthening the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme.

He would also focus on the well-being of the elderly, women and the Orang Asli community, as well as providing quality education for native Ayer Kuning children and people-centric public services.

“The pledge for a prosperous local economy includes providing special grants for small entrepreneurs, farmers, smallholders and hawkers; expanding market access for agricultural produce and village products; and empowering entrepreneurship through mentorship and e-commerce,” he said when announcing the manifesto at the BN Command Centre here today.

Mohamad Yusri said that to improve the people’s livelihood, he plans to expand the mobile shop and Jualan Rahmah initiatives, as well as provide opportunities for local small traders to participate in community welfare programmes.

He said quality education is also a key focus of his manifesto, with efforts to upgrade facilities in primary, secondary and preschool institutions, along with providing educational support and motivational classes for school students.

“I will also open a Public Service Centre with extended operating hours, including on weekends, and conduct regular visits to villages and residential areas to listen to and resolve community issues directly,” he said.

Mohamad Yusri said the manifesto, themed “Ayer Kuning Sejahtera Bersama” (A Prosperous Ayer Kuning Together), was inspired by the hopes of the local community, gathered through direct engagement and carefully structured based on observations on the ground.

He said the entire effort is anchored on three core commitments: to uphold unity and harmony among the multiracial society, reject racial sentiments and divisive politics, and connect socioeconomic initiatives in the area in line with the Perak Sejahtera 2030 development plan.

Mohamad Yusri said the manifesto is not merely a political offer, but a pledge, a responsibility and a commitment to go to the ground, listen to the people and work diligently to ensure every promise is fulfilled with full accountability.

In the April 26 polls, Mohamad Yusri is involved in a three-cornered fight with candidates from Perikatan Nasional and Parti Socialis Malaysia.