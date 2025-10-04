Ayer Kuning polls: Rain expected on nomination day

IPOH: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecast rain in the morning on nomination day for the Ayer Kuning state by-election this Saturday.

In a special weather update on its official Facebook page, MetMalaysia also said thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon.

“Plan your journey accordingly.

“Stay updated with the latest and accurate weather information through our social media platforms and website at www.met.gov.my,” it said.

The public can also access weather updates by downloading the myCuaca application via Google Play or the App Store, as well as on MetMalaysia’s Telegram channel at https://t.me/metmalaysia.

The Election Commission has set polling day for the Ayer Kuning by-election on April 26, with early voting on April 22.

The by-election was called following the death of incumbent Ishsham Shahrudin in February.