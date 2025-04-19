YOUTH and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has called on Malaysia Athletics (MA) to resolve the internal issue that has cropped up involving several national sprinters.

She said this is to ensure the issue does not jeopardise the national athletics team’s performance, mainly because they are preparing for the December Thailand SEA Games.

“The National Sports Council (NSC) has held various discussions with MA, including NSC director-general Jefri Ngadirin. We have heard various versions (of the issue), and we have given them (MA) one more opportunity to resolve the internal matter peacefully... as to what is the MA’s plan for their athletes.

“We don’t want MA to take a long time to sort this out... settle it promptly. We don’t want the SEA Games to be affected... the athletes are already undergoing training,” she told reporters at a media conference at the NSC here today.

The media had previously reported that several sprinters decided to boycott training sessions conducted by MA technical director Robert Ballard for the past month over dissatisfaction with the Australian’s management.

Earlier today, MA president Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said the federation would seek a win-win approach to resolving the matter.

He added that a comprehensive investigation would be carried out before any decision is made, with the assurance that the welfare of the athletes remained a priority.