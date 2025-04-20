Ayer Kuning polls: UMNO youth chief rubbishes boycott talk

TAPAH: UMNO Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh has denied allegations that the Tapah UMNO Youth division is boycotting the campaign of Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Ayer Kuning state by-election, Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir.

He described the accusation as baseless and merely a political ploy by the opposition, which has run out of ideas as polling day on April 26 draws near.

According to Dr Muhamad Akmal, Tapah UMNO Youth chief Fahmi Ahmad Jakhisi has been at the forefront with the campaign machinery, organising various programmes with local youth, religious events and community outreach activities since the beginning of the campaign.

“From day one, I’ve personally seen the Tapah Youth team working tirelessly, day and night. There has been absolutely no sign of a boycott, as some are trying to suggest,” he said while campaigning at the Jeram Mengkuang Polling District Centre here today.

He expressed confidence that youths in Ayer Kuning are backing BN, given the encouraging response to the programmes held since the start of the campaign.

Dr Muhamad Akmal added that UMNO Youth’s campaign has been centred on respectful communication, steering clear of personal attacks or excessive political rhetoric, which has been well received by the younger generation.

The Ayer Kuning by-election is a three-cornered fight involving Mohamad Yusri, Perikatan Nasional’s Abd Muhaimin Malek and Bawani KS of Parti Sosialis Malaysia.