TAPAH: The Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate’s victory in the Ayer Kuning State by-election is clear evidence of voters’ support for the stability agenda brought by the Unity Government, said Perak BN Chairman Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

The Perak Menteri Besar said the people of Ayer Kuning had chosen to reject politics of slander and division, instead prioritising unity and harmony for a better future.

“Alhamdulillah, Allah SWT has granted victory to the BN candidate representing the Unity Government tonight.

““They (the voters) have accepted our message and our appeal (for their votes). Let us continue to foster this love and unity,” he told reporters after the announcement of the results of the by-election at Dewan Merdeka here tonight.

Saarani said the victory would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of all parties, including the BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH) machinery, who worked hard throughout the campaign period.

UMNO secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the result reflected BN’s continued success in gaining the people’s support after the Nenggiri (Kelantan) and Mahkota (Johor) by-elections.

“This victory proves that the people reject politics based on hatred, hostility, insults and extreme racial sentiments,” he said.

UMNO Information chief Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the victory demonstrated the strength of cooperation within the Unity Government and the people’s recognition of ongoing efforts to develop the Ayer Kuning state constituency.

She said it was also clear evidence that the people continued to place their trust in BN to carry on the development agenda and leadership continuity pioneered by the late Ishsam Shahruddin, the former Ayer Kuning assemblyman.

“I am confident that Dr Mohamad Yusri will fulfil this trust with utmost dedication and responsibility,” she said in a statement.

Meanwhile, DAP National Political Education director Howard Lee Chuan How said the victory proved the success of the Unity Government formula, which would continue to be maintained.

“This victory highlights that in the future, any form of cooperation in administration or elections will be based on this (formula) to defeat anything that stands against the unity of the people in Malaysia,” he said.

Perak Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chairman Datuk Asmuni Awi said today’s victory was a clear indication that the people had rejected parties or political coalitions that played on racial sentiments.

BN successfully retained the Ayer Kuning seat after its candidate, Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir, secured victory in the three-cornered fight with a 5,006-vote majority.

The Tapah UMNO secretary, also known as Ustaz Yusri, garnered 11,065 votes to defeat Abd Muhaimin Malek of Perikatan Nasional (PN), who scored 6,059 votes and Bawani KS of Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM), who obtained only 1,106 votes.