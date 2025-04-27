KANGAR: A special Parliament session will commence on May 5 to explain the measures taken by the government on the issue of tariff hikes imposed by the United States (US) on Malaysia.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said it would also allow all Members of Parliament to discuss the impact of the US action on the country’s economy and think about measures to overcome it.

“This is the time for all parties, all the people to focus on the growth of the country. Uplift the dignity of this country. Malaysia is a great country, capable of being an exemplary country among the best countries in Asia, provided we are united and work hard to uplift our economic dignity,“ he said.

He said this when speaking at the Perlis State Level Aidilfitri MADANI 2025 Celebration held at Dataran Lok 9, Kuala Perlis, near here today and graced by the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail and the Raja Perempuan of Perlis Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Almarhum Tengku Abdul Rashid.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said Malaysia, as the second country in the world with the highest production of semiconductors, has also exported 60 per cent of the production to the United States which is worth more than RM140 billion.

“That is why international relations with the United States and with other countries must remain moderate so as not to affect the people’s lives, their jobs and the country’s economic growth. This economic growth is to ensure comfort for the people.

“In dealing with this problem, we have two ministers sent to the United States to consult with their trade ministers so that America also understands what we are doing and so that there is a fairer action or decision,“ he said.

The prime minister said Malaysia also does not agree to the tariff hike.

“As a trading country, no country other than the United States should set arbitrary rates (tariffs) according to their unilateral assessment. We are bound by the WTO (World Trade Organization), the United Nations (UN) and this is called multilateral.

“We are joined by many countries but we have to accept the reality and deal with it wisely,“ he said.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced a series of reciprocal tariffs imposed on many countries, including 24 per cent on import of goods from Malaysia, but they have now been suspended for 90 days.