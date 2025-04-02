HULU LANGAT: Aysar Zahran Saiful Alimin, a talented and ambitious accounting student, tragically lost his life in a six-vehicle accident on Jalan Hulu Langat-Ampang yesterday, just as he was on the brink of fulfilling his dreams.

The 20-year-old had hoped to become an accountant at one of the world’s largest audit firms, a goal his father, Saiful Alimin Mohd Mokhtar, 58, fully supported.

Saiful Alimin recalled that Aysar, who had ranked second globally in the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Foundation in Accountancy (FIA) exam, had expressed his aspiration to him several times.

“I always encouraged him because it was such a great career opportunity. I also have friends in the field and would tell him to look up to them,” said Saiful Alimin, who was visibly saddened when met at the Al-Muttaqin mosque today.

Describing his son as a gentle and responsible young man, Saiful Alimin shared that Aysar always rode his motorcycle carefully.

At the time of the accident, Aysar was returning to his college accommodation in Gombak after practicing archery and visiting his family in Hulu Langat.

“I leave the investigation to the authorities and trust they will ensure justice for my son. I am also thankful to those who have come forward as witnesses,” he added.

Gary Danny, a 29-year-old lecturer, remembered Aysar as a dedicated student with big dreams.

“He often spoke about working for one of the ‘Big Four’ audit firms to help his family. He wasn’t from a wealthy family and had a scholarship to continue his studies.

“Aysar was friendly, always smiling and had a strong will to succeed,” said Gary, who had taught Aysar Management Information 1 for the FIA ACCA exam.

Gary fondly recalled a sweet moment when he called Aysar to share the news of his exam results. “We both screamed on the phone when I told him he was second globally and first in Malaysia,” he said.

Aysar’s promising life was tragically cut short when a Perodua Alza collided with his motorcycle in the six-vehicle accident at around 4.45 pm on Feb 2.

He was laid to rest at Batu 16 Muslim cemetery here.