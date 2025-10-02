PHNOM PENH: Malaysia took another key step after taking over the ASEAN chairmanship, to strengthen legal cooperation and explore mutual interests in institutional and legal reform.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said kicked off her official ASEAN working visit to Cambodia today to encourage regional cooperation in the legal field.

“The main agenda of the working visit is to promote the development of international commercial arbitration and mediation among ASEAN member states, given the need for a robust and harmonised dispute resolution framework becoming increasingly critical as ASEAN economies continue to expand rapidly,” the minister told the media this morning in Phnom Penh.

“Towards this end, Malaysia remains committed to positioning ASEAN as a trusted hub for arbitration and mediation, in line with global best practices,” she said.

Azalina will be holding a bilateral meeting with Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice, Koeut Rith, today.

Kuala Lumpur will also host the ASEAN Law Forum 2025, with the support of the ASEAN Secretariat, ASEAN member states, and Japan as the ASEAN Senior Law Officials’ Meeting (ASLOM) dialogue partner.

“The forum will serve as a key platform to foster regional legal cooperation, strengthen access to justice and enhance economic integration through effective dispute resolution mechanisms,” she said.

Besides advancing the alternative dispute resolution landscape, the forum will also explore contemporary legal issues, including online safety, cyber-related crimes, cross-border insolvency, commercial law and good governance.

“Malaysia remains dedicated to working with ASEAN partners, including Cambodia, to develop a more predictable and business-friendly legal environment, reinforcing ASEAN’s status as a competitive and reliable destination for international commerce and investment.

“This mission marks another step in strengthening bilateral legal cooperation between Malaysia and Cambodia, and underscores Malaysia’s dedication to advancing regional legal reforms that support economic growth, stability and good governance within ASEAN,” said Azalina.

Malaysia will be hosting the 46th ASEAN Summit this year.