JOHOR BAHRU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has defended the government’s decision to extend the contract of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, citing confidence in his bold approach to fighting corruption.

Anwar said that although the move drew criticism from various quarters, including the opposition, he remains steadfast in his belief that Azam has demonstrated an unprecedented level of assertiveness in tackling major corruption cases.

“I believe, looking at the MACC’s record over the decades, this is the first time the agency has dared to raid big-time tycoons.

“Yes, that’s a fact. I could replace him tomorrow and discuss it with my Cabinet colleagues, but I’m not convinced that the next person would dare to take on billion-ringgit tycoons,” he said.

Anwar, who is also Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president, said this during his policy speech at the PKR National Congress 2024/2025 held at Persada Johor International Convention Centre here tonight.

He said the MACC has acted decisively against high-profile individuals, including those bearing titles such as Datuk Seri, Tan Sri, and Tun, and therefore called on all parties to give the commission the necessary space to carry out its duties without interference.

At the same time, Anwar expressed disappointment that the MACC’s crackdown is often misinterpreted as driven by revenge against certain quarters.

“Give (Azam) space. In the meantime, we will identify a suitable successor who is equally courageous, and a transition in MACC leadership will eventually take place,” he said.

On May 9, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar announced that Azam’s contract has been extended for one year from May 13, 2025, to May 12, 2026.

The reappointment had been consented to by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.