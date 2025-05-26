Guardiola says Grealish could leave Man City

PEP Guardiola admitted Jack Grealish could leave Manchester City after the winger was dropped for the 2-0 win at Fulham that sealed their place in the Champions League on Sunday.

Ilkay Gundogan’s stunning overhead kick and Erling Haaland’s second-half penalty wrapped up third place in the Premier League for City on the last day of the season.

However, club record signing Grealish did not travel to Craven Cottage for a fixture which Guardiola had labelled the most important of City’s campaign.

The England star’s absence raised fresh questions about his future after a season spent mostly on the bench.

And Guardiola conceded Grealish was not certain to be at City when next season kicks off.

“It was selection,“ Guardiola said. “He’s an unbelievable player that has to play football every three days. It didn’t happen this season and last season either.

“He needs to do it, and that’s with us, or another place. And that’s a question for Jack, his agent, and the club.

“If he stays it will be fine and he fought like he fought from day one to make a contribution, but not today.”

Grealish, 29, signed from Aston Villa in 2021 for £100 million ($135 million) and played a key role in City securing the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup to complete a historic treble two years later.

However, he started just seven times in the league this season and was an unused substitute in City’s FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace.

‘It’s not personal’

Put to Guardiola that he is unhappy with Grealish, the Spaniard snapped back: “Who said I’m not happy with Jack? Rico (Lewis) was not selected, (James) McAtee was exceptional against Aston Villa and Wolves. Why not ask me about McAtee?

“It’s not personal. I have 24 players, I have to get rid of six players for the last game and five today because (Mateo) Kovacic got sent off.

“I’m the person who fought for Jack to come here, and the person who fought for him to stay here this season and the next season.

“I’m the one who said: ‘I want Jack Grealish’. What happens in the future is a job for (directors of football) Txiki (Begiristain), Hugo (Viana) and the agents.”

City started the campaign bidding to win five consecutive titles, but they finished without a trophy for the first time in eight years.

In the end, Guardiola was happy to conclude a dismal campaign by securing a lucrative Champions League place.

“It is a relief, because today qualification for the Champions League is like winning the title,“ he said.

“When we could not win the Premier League, the players could have said: ‘I don’t fight anymore’. That has happened in this country many, many times that the winner of the Premier League has not qualified for the Champions League.

“We never gave up. People will not believe it, but it is a really happy day for us.”

Vowing City will come back stronger next season, Guardiola said: “we will learn the lessons and next season it will not happen again. We will be better.”