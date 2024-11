KOTA BHARU: Bachok is the first district in Kelantan to be hit by flood following continuous rain since Wednesday and a temporary relief centre (PPS) has been opened.

According to the Welfare Department (JKM) Info Bencana portal, 30 victims from 10 families were housed at the PPS in Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Beris Panchor.

Based on the report of https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my/ as at 7 pm, water level of Sungai Semerak in Pasir Puteh is at the warning level, logging at 2.6 metres.