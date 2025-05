KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will station 80 personnel tomorrow to oversee and manage the crowd during a gathering expected outside the Sogo shopping complex.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Sulizme Affendy Sulaiman said police are aware of the planned rally and the deployment is aimed at ensuring public safety and order.

“We have held discussions with the organisers, but they remain firm in their decision to proceed with the rally,” he said in a statement today.