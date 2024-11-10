Bachok Hospital expected to begin operations in November - Dr Zaini

BACHOK: Bachok Hospital is expected to begin operations next month, enhancing access to health facilities for over 100,000 residents in the district, said Kelantan Health director Datuk Dr Zaini Husin.

He said that the opening of the hospital would help reduce the number of patients at Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital in Kota Bharu and Universiti Sains Malaysia Specialist Hospital in Kubang Kerian.

Dr Zaini added with the Bachok Hospital in place, residents in the district and surrounding areas would no longer need to travel long distances to obtain necessary health and medical services.

“Bachok Hospital will begin operations in November and it is hoped that it will be beneficial for both the local residents and the health workers,” he said in his speech at the handover ceremony for the completed Bachok Hospital project here today.

According to Dr Zaini, the completion of Bachok Hospital was in line with the 12th Malaysia Plan’s goal of streamlining healthcare services in the country.

He said that the hospital would be equipped, among other things, with 76 beds, two operating theatres, specialist clinics, a maternity ward, an emergency department, and administrative and training units.