Bag with bullets found at dumpsite in Bukit Jambul

GEORGE TOWN: Residents of an apartment complex in Bukit Jambul, near here, were shocked to discover a bag containing bullets at a rubbish disposal site in the housing area on Tuesday (March 4).

Timur Laut District Police Chief, ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad said his department received information from the public at 1.40 pm regarding the discovery of the bag at the site.

“Police investigations at the scene found a bag containing a number of live and spent .22 calibre bullets, which had been abandoned at the rubbish disposal site by an unknown individual,“ he said in a statement on Tuesday night.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 8(A) of the Firearms Act 1960 and that the police are taking the matter seriously, with further investigations being carried out from various angles.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to come forward and assist the investigation by contacting the investigating officer, Insp Nurul Aishah Izati Zaidi, at 011-21544465 or any nearby police station.