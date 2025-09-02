Balik Pulau water disruption affects 4,000 accounts tomorrow

GEORGE TOWN: Four thousand consumer accounts in Balik Pulau will experience a scheduled eight-hour water supply disruption starting tomorrow.

The Penang Water Supply Corporation announced the disruption will run from 10 pm on Tuesday until 6 am Wednesday morning.

This interruption is necessary for the installation of a pressure reducing valve in the Balik Pulau area.

Affected user accounts are located along Jalan Sungai Rusa, Kuala Sungai Pinang and Taman Air Putih.

The disruption also impacts Jalan Sungai Pinang from Simpang Jalan Baru to the intersection of Jalan Pantai Aceh and Kampung Sungai Pinang.

Other affected areas include Jalan Permatang Pasir, Jalan Baru and Jalan Sungai Burung.

Kuala Jalan Baru, Taman Manggis and Tingkat Sungai Rusa 1 and 2 will also experience water supply issues.

Persiaran Sungai Rusa and Lorong Sungai Rusa 1 to 3 are included in the disruption zone.

Lorong Desa Pinang 2 and 4 along with Lorong Puncak Pinang and Lorong Puncak Pinang 2 to 8 complete the affected areas.

PBAPP advised users to store sufficient water for use throughout the disruption period.

The corporation will provide regular updates on the supply disruption status through its official Facebook page. – Bernama