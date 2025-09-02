UN fears Cameroon election restrictions threaten voter freedom

GENEVA: The United Nations expressed serious concerns on Tuesday about growing restrictions in Cameroon affecting voter freedom in the upcoming presidential elections.

Veteran President Paul Biya, the world’s oldest head of state at 92 years old, seeks another seven-year term to extend his nearly 43-year rule in elections scheduled for October 12.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk stated that a safe and enabling human rights environment is essential for peaceful, inclusive, and credible elections.

He regretfully noted that this essential condition does not currently appear to exist in Cameroon.

Turk urgently called upon the government to take swift action ensuring an environment conducive to free and transparent elections.

The UN human rights office reported that Cameroonian security forces arrested at least 53 opposition supporters last month.

These supporters faced accusations of public disorder, unlawful assembly, rebellion, and incitement to revolt.

Turk welcomed the subsequent release of all 53 opposition supporters but emphasised they should never have been arrested initially.

He firmly stated that nobody should face arrest for exercising their rights to freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly.

Cameroon’s divided opposition continues struggling to challenge Biya amid accusations from rights groups about suppressing political rivals. – AFP