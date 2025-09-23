Batik Air to launch Ipoh-Singapore route in December using Boeing 737

IPOH: Batik Air Malaysia will commence its new Ipoh-Singapore route on December 1.

This launch represents a significant milestone for the flight network at Sultan Azlan Shah Airport (LTSAS).

State Tourism, Industry, Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman Loh Sze Yee confirmed the development as a result of continuous state government efforts.

He stated that these efforts specifically aim to strengthen Perak’s aviation and tourism sectors.

Loh explained that “With Batik Air operating the route using a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, Ipoh now has greater connectivity, making it easier for domestic and international travellers to commute to Singapore for business, education and family purposes.”

The state government, through the State Economic Strategy Unit and Tourism Perak, held discussions with the airline’s top management in April.

These discussions successfully led to an agreement on establishing the new route.

The decision to open the route was influenced by Singapore’s status as a major international tourism market.

Singapore also serves as a vital transit hub for Perak residents travelling abroad.

The state government pledges to continue efforts to increase international flights to Ipoh.

It also welcomes cooperation from airlines and the tourism industry to enhance Perak’s competitiveness.

LTSAS recorded 540,000 passengers in 2024, marking a 4.6% increase compared to the previous year.

Passenger numbers had already reached nearly 220,000 by May 2025.

The airport underwent an RM8 million upgrade last April to significantly enhance its capacity.

This upgrade increased its capacity from 240 to 510 passengers per hour.

The annual passenger capacity also rose from 500,000 to 700,000. – Bernama