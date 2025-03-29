ALOR GAJAH: Badan Amal Warga Asnaf (BAWA) Malaysia has carried out nearly 50 aid and welfare programmes nationwide in the first three months this year to support those in need.

Its president, Datuk Amilludin Latip said that of this total, 17 programmes were conducted in Melaka, including the Jelajah Ramadan 2025 Programme, to ensure that the asnaf community (tithe recipients) is not left out or sidelined during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

Amilludin, who is also the Melaka BAWA, president said the assistance provided by BAWA comes in various forms, including cleaning homes for the underprivileged to ensure their comfort, rather than focusing solely on food donations.

“As of today, BAWA has been established in Melaka, Perak, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan,Penang as well as the Federal Territories. Melaka is among the most active states in organising aid missions and donation programmes for the needy.

“For the time being, we do not plan to expand BAWA to other states due to financial constraints, as we do not receive assistance from specific parties or government grants. Instead, our charity programmes are carried out through contributions from the public,” he told Bernama after the Jelajah Ramadan 2025 Programme here today.

At the event, 70 recipients received food baskest containing essential food items and cash assistance, presented by Melaka State Secretary Datuk Azhar Arshad.