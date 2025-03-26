AS Hari Raya Aidilfitri is approaching, some Muslim households, especially in Malaysia and Singapore are in the midst of preparing for the festivities, including giving out ‘duit raya’ to young and unmarried family members and guests.

When one is handed the envelope of cash, especially as a child, it is good manners to not comment on the amount no matter how big or small because at the end of the day, the host is giving out their hard-earned money even to those they are not close with.

A woman in Singapore recently shared why she decided not to give out ‘duit raya’ to children she believes “do not deserve it”.

She said that she has stopped the practice for the past five years.

@nrljnhr on Threads said that when she used to freely give out ‘duit raya’, she would typically give S$4 (RM13) to every child, even to those she has never interacted with before.

However, she ceased to stop the practice after a rather unpleasant experience with a child who she claimed rudely commented on the amount of ‘duit raya’ she gave.

“One kid opened the envelope and said to her mom: ‘It is only S$4, mummy’,” she said.

The young woman then alleged that the mother did not bother correcting the young girl’s lack of manners and even said: “Not everyone is rich like we are”.

Needless to say, the mother’s reaction did not sit well with the young woman who then proceeded to ask the child to return the ‘duit raya’ to her and told both of them to leave her open house.

Netizens commended the young woman for standing up against the child’s ingratitude and the mother’s neglect to correct the child.

“Why are kids so rude? The mother is the same, no manners at all. Our parents taught us to only open the envelopes once we got in the car or after we reached home,” a user said.

“The mother should have taken this opportunity to teach (the child) about ‘rezeki’ and gratitude but instead she enabled her daughter’s superiority complex. She will grow up looking down on others like it’s nothing,” a commenter pointed out.