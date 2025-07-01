Be courteous to people of all faiths, Muslims urged

PETALING JAYA: An academic and expert in Islamic ethics has reminded Muslims that their religion requires them to act courteously and respectfully towards individuals of all faiths.

Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin rector Prof Dr Muhamad Rozaimi Ramle made the statement in response to a recent video showing a man disrupting a congregation at At-Taqwa Mosque in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Kuala Lumpur.

The incident, which occurred during early morning prayers on New Year’s Day, has sparked widespread concern and online debate over the appropriate response to such situations.

The 160-second video shows the man, reportedly suffering from mental health issues, wandering inside the mosque despite being asked to leave.

The situation escalated, resulting in the man being harassed, kicked and shouted at by several individuals.

Muhamad Rozaimi said Muslims should avoid harsh actions, regardless of who the allegedly offending individual is, their behaviour or their mental state.

“If necessary, let security personnel or police handle the situation. Beating or harassing the individual is inappropriate. I understand the anger and emotions involved, but we must respond in a manner befitting the situation,” he said.

He emphasised that hostility is against Islamic principles, irrespective of race, religion or health, and urged Muslims to follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

“From the Sirah (Prophet’s biography), it is evident that non-Muslims were allowed by the Prophet to enter mosques. In one hadith, a bedouin urinated in a mosque. While the Prophet’s companions wanted to react harshly, the Prophet instructed them to leave him alone.

“Instead of punishing the man, the Prophet gently explained that mosques are sacred spaces and such actions were inappropriate.”

Muhamad Rozaimi called on Muslims to embody Islamic manners and ethics, treating others with kindness to reflect the beauty of Islam.

Perlis Mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin also advised Muslims to avoid sending the wrong message to non-Muslims.

“Some people visit mosques out of curiosity and without any hostile intent. They should be welcomed and Islamic practices explained to them. It is neither wise nor appropriate to harass any visitor.

“Sharing videos of such incidents can lead to misunderstandings, with the public questioning such behaviour, and families or communities feeling hurt by the lack of compassion,” he said.

Mohd Asri added that mosques are open for everyone to reflect and learn.

If someone behaves inappropriately, they should be escorted out respectfully.

“This does not mean non-Muslims can enter and behave as they please. They too must show respect when entering a mosque, as it is a sacred place for Muslims.”

In a statement on Jan 2, mosque officer Ahmad Fakhruddin Mohd Tahir said the man damaged a television set and rushed towards the front of the prayer hall.

“The man appeared to be in an ‘abnormal’ state. Eventually, a brief struggle ensued involving him, security personnel and several others who attempted to apprehend and hand him to police,” he said.

Brickfields OCPD assistant commissioner Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood confirmed a police report had been lodged.

“The man has been suffering from mental illness since April 2022. He last received treatment on Jan 16, 2023 at the University Malaya Medical Centre but has not undergone follow-up treatment since. The case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code,” he said.