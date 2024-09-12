TEMERLOH: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has called on the government and people of the state to be prepared for any eventualities, with continuous rain forecast until Wednesday (Dec 11).

His Royal Highness also urged everyone to be cautious of their surroundings, especially those who live near rivers and canals which are prone to floods.

“I was informed, based on the weather forecast, it may rain continuously this week.

“As such, we must all pray that the weather will improve and there won’t be any serious floodings,” Al-Sultan Abdullah said after attending the ceremony to handover the Temerloh district “Rumah Rakyat Al-Sultan Abdullah (Ru’Rasa)” in Kampung Lada here today.

He said that besides property, the priority during such disasters is the people’s safety.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a severe and alert-level continuous rain warning for seven states, including on the East Coast, until Wednesday (Dec 11).

MetMalaysia said in a statement that severe-level continuous rain is expected to hit five districts in Pahang (Kuantan, Pekan, Jerantut, Maran and Rompin); as well as Kemaman and Dungun in Terengganu.

The whole of Kelantan and Perlis, meanwhile, are forecast to experience alert-level continuous rain during the same period, with similar weather conditions forecast to hit Hulu Perak in Perak; as well as Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Pendang, Sik and Baling in Kedah.

Similar weather conditions are also expected to hit Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Bentong, Temerloh and Bera); Terengganu (Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu and Marang); and Johor (Segamat, Mersing and Kota Tinggi).

As for today’s event, Al-Sultan Abdullah said 790 units of Ru’Rasa houses have been built under phases one, two and three to help the poor in the state.

“For Phase Two, it is understood that it involves 260 units and, so far, two houses have been completed and ready for occupancy here (in Temerloh).

“The construction of these houses, in collaboration with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the basis of brotherhood, is expected to be continued in a bid to assist those in need in the state,” said Al-Sultan Abdullah.

One of the housing recipients, Suzaini Bachik said she was very moved and happy to be chosen as one of the recipients.

The 48-year-old housewife said she does not have a fixed income to build a new house after her home was destroyed by a storm on May 25 last year.

“I feel extremely proud and lucky when I received this gift from His Royal Highness. My 27-year wait to own a house is very meaningful as it is now in my name,” said the single mother of five children.