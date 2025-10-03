BENTONG: The agricultural sector in Bentong, the western Pahang district known for its agricultural produce like durian and ginger, will be strengthened with several technology-based programmes to improve operational efficiency and further increase crop yields.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said these programmes, expected to be introduced soon, would be implemented by his ministry in collaboration with Digital National Berhad (DNB) and the Bentong Member of Parliament’s Office.

He said his ministry had identified products at the Proof of Concept (POC) stage to assist industry players in utilising technology in the agriculture sector.

For example, for planting programmes and others, we will call those involved in the industry or field.

“We will provide them with information on the technology and how they can gain access to it,” he told reporters after officiating the launch of Jelajah Digital: 5G Enabled Agritech at the Bentong Municipal Council Hall today.

Also present were Bentong MP oung Syefura Othman and DNB chief executive officer Datuk Azman Ismail.

Earlier, in his speech, Gobind said that the 5G network coverage in Pahang had reached 66.4 per cent coverage of populated areas (CoPA) and 72.3 per cent in Bentong as of January.

Gobind said Pahang is also on the right track to capitalise on changes in the automotive market, thus bringing economic prosperity to the people of Pahang.

“I believe this state can achieve its goal to become an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing and assembly hub on the East Coast,” he said.

In addition, he said that Bentong district has also been chosen as the pioneer area for the construction of the first charging station in Pahang, out of 50 stations planned statewide.