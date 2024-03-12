PETALING JAYA: BERJAYA University College (BUC) ranked an impressive 39th among 100 private institutions of learning in the ASEAN 2025 Public & Private University Rankings by AppliedHE, a prestigious Singapore-based organisation that focuses on higher education benchmarking.

AppliedHE also ranked BUC in the top position in the highly competitive Teaching and Learning sub-category, showcasing its exceptional commitment to academic excellence.

This recognition highlights BUC’s innovative and immersion teaching methodology that significantly contributes to student success and learning outcomes.

BUC board of governors chairperso Norlela Baharudin, said: “The Berjaya Immersion Methodology for Teaching and Learning, along with industry collaboration supported by Berjaya diverse group of companies have proven that this synergy is our key to success.

“Our strong brand backed by the Berjaya name and dedicated faculty members make Berjaya University College stand out in the education field.”

The comprehensive evaluation process, conducted between the second quarter and third quarter of 2024, assessed universities across multiple dimensions such as Teaching and Learning, Employability, Research, Community Engagement, Internationalisation, and Institutional Reputation.

It involved detailed submissions and surveys from students and stakeholders, underscoring the trust and confidence placed in the university college’s academic offerings.

“By receiving this recognition in the top ranking of Teaching and Learning sub-category, it resonates with our focus on Outcome Based Education approach to our students, which acts as the mantra of all education,” Norlela added.

In addition to this remarkable achievement, BUC securing 39th ranking in the Private University category, placing it firmly among the top 100 private universities in ASEAN region on its very first appearance in the rankings.

This exceptional recognition is a testament to the vision and dedication of the entire BUC community.

The institution remains committed to upholding its high standards as it continues its journey of excellence in higher education.