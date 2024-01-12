Bersatu mulls legal action against MACC, banks over frozen accounts

SHAH ALAM: Bersatu is considering legal action against the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and related banks for freezing its party accounts, said Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He alleged that the MACC’s action to freeze the party’s bank accounts constitutes an abuse of power, as Bersatu has never been charged with any offences.

“They haven’t explained why the accounts remain frozen. We believe this action is unlawful,” he said at a press conference after adjourning Bersatu’s seventh annual general assembly at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) here today.

According to him, Bersatu’s lawyers are currently examining possible legal measures, as under relevant laws, accounts can only be frozen for up to 12 months. He claimed that Bersatu’s accounts remain frozen even after this period has elapsed.

On Jan 30 last year, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that the commission had frozen Bersatu’s accounts to assist investigations into funds allegedly obtained through illegal means.