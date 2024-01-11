Bid to smuggle cigarettes, liqour worth RM3.15m declared as frozen shrimp foiled

KUCHING: The Sarawak Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) foiled an attempt to smuggle cigarettes and liquor declared as frozen shrimp after intercepting the shipment on the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway on Oct 22.

Sarawak JKDM director Norizan Yahya said that they seized a 10-tonne bonded truck carrying 3.4 million cigarettes of various brands, suspected to be from a neighbouring country, along with 2,376 litres of suspected untaxed liquor. The estimated duties and taxes amount to RM3.15 million.

Speaking to reporters at Kuching JKDM’s Enforcement Division today, he said a team from the Kuching Marine Unit intercepted the lorry at Jalan Kuching-Samarahan Expressway and detained the 40-year-old local driver.

Norizan said the case was being investigated under Section 135(1)(e) of the Customs Act 1967, adding that if convicted, the offender may face a fine of up to RM500,000, a jail term of up to five years, or both.

He urged the public to assist JKDM in combatting the smuggling of cigarettes, liquor, firecrackers, drugs, vehicles, and other items.