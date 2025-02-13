Biker dies 18 hours after crashing into car in Udini Underpass

GEORGE TOWN: A motorcyclist, who was involved in an accident in the Udini Underpass in Jalan Masjid Negeri here, died after fighting for his life for almost 18 hours at the Penang Hospital today.

Timur Laut District police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the 21-year-old died at 1.10 am today.

“In the 7.30 am accident yesterday, the motorcyclist is believed to have lost control before entering the opposite lane and crashing into an oncoming car. The man suffered severe injuries and was taken to hospital.

“The car was driven by a 46-year-old woman and there was an 11-year-old girl in the car as well. The driver was not injured by the girl suffered injuries to her hand,” he said here today.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and urged those who saw the accident to contact the police.

Earlier, a 16-second video clip had gone viral showing a man on a motorcycle who, upon reaching the curve at the underpass, veered into the opposite lane and crashed into the oncoming car.

Based on the signs put up in the area, motorcycles are not allowed to use the underpass and should use the Udini Roundabout.