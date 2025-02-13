A heartfelt video capturing an elderly man, dressed in a frog mascot costume, having a late meal at Dataran Pontian has gone viral, stirring emotions among Malaysians.

The clip, originally intended to showcase children playing at the square, unexpectedly focused on the elderly man, evoking sympathy and a wave of kindness from viewers.

ALSO READ: A heartwarming act of returning lost bag goes viral, winning praise online

The person who recorded the TikTok video shared their feelings, noting that the man appeared to be around the same age as their own father in the village.

“It was already past 11pm, and he was only just sitting down to eat. May his sustenance be blessed,“ they wrote, expressing concern for the man’s well-being.

The video quickly gained traction on social media, with many netizens moved by the scene. Many expressed their willingness to help the elderly man in any way possible.

One netizen called Jafnieza commented: “From now on, whenever I see a mascot, I will give whatever I can. Who would have thought that behind the cheerful appearance of a mascot lies the reality of a father.”

“I’ve seen this uncle sitting in front of Eco from noon until night. Every time someone gives him money, he raises his hands in prayer for them. May he be granted ease and good health,” nurfateeeeen shared.

Hana97 wrote: “I really can’t stand seeing elderly people or young kids inside mascot costumes. I once came across a small frog mascot, and inside was just a little kid. He was all alone at the night market, and I had no idea where his parents were.”