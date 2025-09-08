Billboard gantry installation on NKVE this Wednesday night

KUALA LUMPUR: A billboard gantry installation will occur on the New Klang Valley Expressway this Wednesday night.

PLUS Malaysia Bhd confirmed the works will take place between Jalan Duta and Bukit Lanjan from KM28.20 to KM28.25 in both directions.

The installation is scheduled from 11.00 pm on September 10 until 5.00 am on September 11.

PLUS expects minimal traffic disruption during the installation period but advises motorists to plan their journeys accordingly.

Highway users should follow all traffic signs and instructions from on-site personnel during the works.

Real-time traffic updates are available through multiple channels including the PLUS App and PUTRI Virtual Assistant.

Motorists can also check @plustrafik on X, formerly known as Twitter, for the latest traffic information.

Selected Variable Message Signs along the highway will display relevant updates about the installation works.

For emergency assistance during the works, highway users can contact PLUSLine at 1800-88-0000.

The expressway operator ensures all necessary safety measures will be implemented during the installation process. – Bernama