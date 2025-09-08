i-Care Marketing aims to make See Young top scalp care brand in Southeast Asia

KUALA LUMPUR: i-Care Marketing Sdn Bhd, the sole distributor of See Young scalp care products in Malaysia, is targeting double-digit growth as it strengthens the brand’s presence in the country and aims for regional leadership.

The personal care products company is projecting 10% year-on-year sales growth, with ambitions to capture the top spot in the hair loss category within the next two years.

Commercial director Brian Tu said the strategy goes beyond sales numbers, with success measured by repeat purchase rates, customer satisfaction, retailer feedback, social media engagement and overall market share growth.

“We are confident in these projections because not many brands can match the level of research and technology that underpins See Young’s innovation,” he told SunBiz.

He said that while the brand is already recognised as the No. 1 scalp care name in China, the long-term vision is to secure top-of-mind status across Southeast Asia. “Our goal is to position See Young as the leading scalp care brand in the region, setting a benchmark for sustainable growth and consumer trust.”

See Young’s entry into Malaysia comes at a time of shifting consumer behaviour, where health-conscious and ingredient-aware buyers are driving demand for clean and functional beauty.

Tu noted that this trend, combined with rising interest in targeted scalp solutions, creates a strong platform for sustainable category growth.

The company’s partnership with pharmacy chain Guardian further accelerates market penetration, providing instant visibility and trusted retail access.

“Guardian is a powerful springboard, offering credibility, reach and efficiencies that would otherwise take years to build. At the same time, i-Care Marketing contributes local expertise, sales networks and market knowledge to ensure the brand grows sustainably and connects with the right consumers,” Tu explained.

Backed by robust research and development from China’s Uniasia, a recognised high-tech company, See Young’s proprietary technologies have earned multiple patents and awards that reinforce its competitive edge.

Tu said this innovative foundation, combined with strategic partnerships and a balanced premium positioning, places the brand in a strong position to capture growth opportunities in Malaysia and beyond.

“Together with Guardian, we are confident in overcoming challenges in supply chain, packaging or pricing, while ensuring accessible premium quality for middle-income consumers,” he added.

Tu said the company’s vision extends beyond retail expansion to shaping a new beauty narrative that treats scalp wellness with the same importance as skin care.

“We are not just introducing another product to the market. We are building a system of scalp wellness that aligns with global trends in conscious beauty and clean living,” he emphasised.