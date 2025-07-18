BIMP-EAGA Contemporary Art Exhibition at National Art Gallery

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Art Gallery is hosting the ‘Isle To Isle: A Reflection of BIMP-EAGA Through Contemporary Art’ exhibition, featuring works from Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

Held in Gallery 3A, the showcase runs until May 31, 2026, displaying mixed media, installations, paintings, photography, and audiovisual pieces.

Organised under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) Strategic Plan 2021-2025, the exhibition supports cultural diplomacy and aligns with the BIMP-EAGA 2025 Vision.

The event was officiated by MOTAC secretary-general Datuk Shaharuddin Abu Sohot, with attendees including National Visual Arts Development Board director-general Amerrudin Ahmad and curators from the participating nations.

The exhibition explores themes like economy, social relations, environmental protection, and local wisdom across the eastern ASEAN region. Featured areas include Brunei, Indonesia’s Kalimantan corridor, Malaysia’s Sabah and Sarawak, and the southern Philippines.

Participating artists include Josrie Haral, Muslim Mattajim, and Dr Mohamad Faizuan Mat from Malaysia, Umi Zaty Bazillah Zakaria from Brunei, and Chester M. Mato from the Philippines.

Indonesia’s contributions include works by Audro Chrustofel Rompas and collectives Susur Galur and Muara Suara.

Curated by Zakaria Omar, I Wayan Seriyoga Parta, Gusti Hendra Pratama, and Al Nezzar B. Ali, the exhibition presents 12 artworks, including a special piece by Malaysian artist Yee I-Lann.

Visitors can experience the cultural diversity of BIMP-EAGA through this exhibition. For details, visit www.artgallery.gov.my or follow the National Art Gallery’s social media. - Bernama