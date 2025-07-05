Bintulu executive loses RM600k in fake currency investment scam

BINTULU: A company executive in his 60s was cheated out of RM600,000 after falling for a fake online currency investment scheme. The scam, advertised on a fraudulent website, lured the victim with promises of high returns before disappearing with his money.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata revealed that the victim first encountered the scam in early March 2025. The fraudulent website, https://www.jpm-vip1.com/vip, directed him to download a fake investment app via https://www.jpm-vip3.com. The scammer posed as a J.P. Morgan representative, convincing the victim to transfer over RM600,000 to several bank accounts.

The victim only realised he had been deceived when the scammer demanded additional payments to release supposed profits. By the time he filed a police report, only RM441 had been recovered.

Police urged the public to exercise caution with online investment offers. Authorities recommend verifying company backgrounds and using tools like Whoscall and Check Scammers CCID. The public can also check suspicious bank accounts and phone numbers via http://semakmule.rmp.gov.my.

For updates on scam tactics, follow the Royal Malaysia Police Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) and @CyberCrimeAlertRMP on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. - Bernama