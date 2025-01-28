PETALING JAYA: While birds play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance, their droppings are increasingly causing significant problems, particularly in urban areas, according to Universiti Sains Malaysia School of Biological Science associate professor Dr Nik Fadzly N Rosely.

An ornithologist (expert on birds), Nik Fadzly highlighted the importance of birds in the environment as seed dispersers, pollinators and pest controllers.

“Their droppings enrich the soil by serving as a natural fertiliser rich in nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus.

“Additionally, certain bird species feed on insects, worms, and other invertebrates, helping to control pests,” he said.

However, he noted that bird droppings contain uric acid, making them corrosive.

“This can damage materials such as paint, metal and stone, leading to infrastructural damage in cities as well as to objects like cars and monuments.”

“In urban areas, species such as pigeons, crows, barn swallows, Pacific swallows and Asian glossy starlings are often the culprits. Their droppings frequently deface public spaces, reducing aesthetic appeal and resulting in high cleaning costs,” he said.

Nik Fadzly highlighted the example of a factory in the Kulim Hi-Tech Park, Kedah, which spent between RM15,000 and RM30,000 monthly last year to clean and remove bird droppings from its premises.

“Roosting birds such as crows and starlings often settle on roadside trees, adding to noise pollution and posing health risks,” he added.

He stressed the importance of managing bird populations ethically and discouraging them from roosting in sensitive areas to minimise damage.

“The solution must be humane, ensuring birds are not harmed while addressing the issue effectively.”

In urban environments, birds commonly roost in roadside trees and building structures, with pigeons known to settle on almost any available surface.

To deter them, Nik Fadzly suggested the use of nets, steel spikes, sticky gels, reflective tapes and other similar methods.

“If birds roost in trees, trimming and pruning can help reduce their safety, although cutting down trees is not ideal.

“Other options include using drones or ultrasonic speakers that emit predator calls, although these can cause noise pollution. Methyl anthranilate, a non-toxic bird repellent that irritates their sense of smell and taste, can also be an effective deterrent.”

He pointed out that birds are intelligent and quickly adapt to deterrents, reducing their effectiveness over time.

“It is crucial to alternate deterrents periodically to prevent birds from becoming accustomed to them.”

Nik Fadzly also highlighted the need for greater public awareness.

“Feeding pigeons, while seemingly kind, exacerbates the problem by encouraging their presence. This leads to unsanitary conditions and higher cleaning costs.”

In March 2024, the Penang Island City Council announced plans to penalise individuals feeding birds in public spaces, in a move to address the rising pigeon population and the unsanitary conditions they cause.

“While feeders may consider their actions compassionate, they harm public cleanliness and health standards.

“This also burdens local councils with additional expenses for cleaning public spaces, where acidic droppings corrode property and pose potential health hazards,” he said.