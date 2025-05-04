PETALING JAYA: Planning law expert Derek Fernandez has stressed the importance of ensuring future property buyers are fully informed about the proximity of gas pipelines to

their properties.

He said the information is vital, in light of the Putra Heights gas pipeline explosion on April 1, to protect the rights of buyers, due to the unforeseen risks that they are undertaking.

“It should be mandatory for developers to disclose the presence of gas pipelines near or within the vicinity of any property development. Detailed layout plans must also be made available to all purchasers,” he told theSun.

Fernandez said future buyers have the right to this information, as the property’s value could potentially decrease due to its proximity to such locations.

“The incident will have a serious impact for properties at nearby locations as the property value will deteriorate. It is imperative for the government to restore the confidence of the people who live in the vicinity of gas pipelines as they are now living in fear.”

Fernandez, who was a local councillor for 13 years, said such fire incidents can be prevented if a common utility tunnel system is used in existing or new projects that are located near gas pipelines due to its resistance against corrosion.

“The system should be used in all projects nearby gas pipelines and new areas to ensure minimal digging for laying of utilities and future disruption of roads and land. This was done in Putrajaya and inserted in the Kwasa Damansara, Petaling Jaya local plan. By using the common utility tunnel, no further excavation works are needed.”

Fernandez questioned the action by the local council on claims by a resident of gas fumes in the area before the incident occurred.

“When a complaint has been lodged, it is standard procedure for the local council to investigate and send a team to the ground. The owner of the gas pipeline would also have to be informed so that a response team can be despatched to the location.

“Monitoring equipment may need to be set up and reports made and the complainant informed since a gas leak is a serious matter,” he said, adding that local authorities, including health departments should also be involved.

Alliance for a Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye agrees with Fernandez, and said complaints of significant issues must be investigated by the relevant authority, especially when a formal complaint has been lodged.

“When a resident has lodged a report to the relevant authority, especially involving the aspect of public health and safety, then it is the duty of the authority to investigate the matter.”

Lee added that the Putra Heights inferno should serve as a wake-up call and a harsh lesson that the safety of the people must never be overlooked.

On April 1, a catastrophic gas pipeline explosion in Putra Heights affected around 200 houses and displaced over 300 residents.