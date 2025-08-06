Trump forms taskforce for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics prep

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has created a federal taskforce to oversee preparations for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. This marks the first Olympic Games hosted in the US since the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

Trump signed the executive order on Tuesday alongside Los Angeles Organizing Committee chair Casey Wasserman. The taskforce will streamline collaboration between federal, state, and local agencies, prioritizing security and transportation logistics.

Wasserman praised the move, describing the Olympics as “truly America’s Games,“ and gifted Trump commemorative medals from the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. Trump expressed enthusiasm, calling the event a highlight of his second-term agenda.

Addressing concerns over stricter immigration policies, Wasserman reassured that athletes from all nations would be able to participate. The 2028 Games will be the first Summer Olympics in the US in over four decades. - Bernama-dpa