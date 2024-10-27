Blue tent traders at PD to cease operation from Nov 18

PORT DICKSON: The Port Dickson Municipal Council (MPPD) is requesting the cooperation of blue tent traders on beaches under its jurisdiction to stop operation starting this Nov 18.

This is to allow for improvements to the tent business facilities at the resort, said MPPD president Hasnor Abd Hamid.

He said the traders affected are those operating at Telok Kemang Beach, Tanjung Biru Beach and Cermin Beach.

“They are also required to clean up, including removing all equipment such as tents, tables, chairs, umbrellas and any structures,“ he told reporters here today.

He was asked about the issuance of the notice of termination of the businesses at the three beaches.