Blurred virtual-reality lines may fuel youth aggression, says expert

PETALING JAYA: A generation raised on screens and scrolling through emotion is increasingly struggling to distinguish between online fantasy and real-world consequences, a distortion that may be fuelling youth aggression, said Universiti Teknologi Mara Communication and Media Studies Faculty senior lecturer Dr Hamizah Sahharon.

She said social media plays a powerful role in shaping how young people process conflict, rejection and distress, adding that algorithm-driven feeds amplify sensational and emotionally charged content that heightens impulsivity and blurs the line between expression and action.

Citing a case at a school in Selangor, she said: “Police have confirmed that ‘emotional factors and social media influence’ may have contributed to a 14-year-old suspect’s actions and the note he left behind saying ‘Dunia ni palsu. Saya sudah menang’ (The world is fake. I have won).”

“Such language reflects digital narratives that glorify despair, revenge or ‘winning’ through destruction. While social media is not the sole cause, it could act as an accelerant, magnifying loneliness, heartbreak and anger until they erupt offline,” she said.

She urged a combination of digital literacy and emotional resilience education to help young people pause, reflect and seek help before acting impulsively.

Hamizah said most young people can tell the difference between movie violence and real-life harm, but that ability is not equal across the board.

“Studies show teens often dismiss violent scenes in cartoons or fantasy films as exaggerated and unrealistic, but they react more strongly to violence portrayed in realistic settings, such as dramas or news clips.

“Those with higher empathy and media literacy are better at recognising the real-world consequences of violence, yet not all youths have these protective skills, and empathy alone does not fully shield them from its influence.

“Repeated exposure could dull emotional responses and increase identification with violent characters, especially among those who have witnessed real-life aggression,” she said, adding that younger adolescents are particularly at risk as their cognitive and emotional maturity are still developing, making it harder to separate fiction from reality.

Hamizah said algorithms on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram shape how young people perceive aggression and revenge.

“They feed users more of the same attention-grabbing content, creating a cycle that normalises hostile behaviour,” she said, adding that research shows such algorithms often fail to protect minors, exposing vulnerable teens to up to 30% more problematic and 70% more distressing content than their peers, including revenge-themed and violent material.

“Repeated exposure to violent media could shape real-world attitudes, increasing aggression among adolescents. Algorithms prioritise engagement, so content that provokes strong reactions spreads fastest, reinforcing harmful behaviour online and offline.”

Hamizah said neuroscience research reveals that chronic exposure to violent media could disrupt brain regions responsible for emotion regulation and decision-making, leading to increased impulsivity.

“Violence is becoming increasingly normal and even glamourised on social media and online entertainment. Violent videos spread quickly, making aggressive behaviour seem ordinary, while movies, music videos and even some pornography link violence to power and status.

“This trend is shaping a generation more tolerant of aggression and desensitised to harm.”