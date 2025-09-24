BN open to Sabah election cooperation with all parties except GRS

PUTRAJAYA: Barisan Nasional has reiterated its readiness to cooperate with any party except Gabungan Rakyat Sabah ahead of the 17th Sabah state election.

Its chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stated that this collaborative approach aligns with BN’s principle of avoiding overlapping seats that could potentially be won.

He specifically mentioned alliances with political partners such as Pakatan Harapan and other like-minded parties.

Ahmad Zahid explained that “BN-PH ‘plus’ ‘plus’ ‘plus’ means we are ready to work with any party that agrees with our party’s principles to avoid overlapping areas that have an advantage in terms of winning chances.”

He clarified the position regarding GRS by stating “With GRS, we have decided (not to work together) because they are confident they can win a lot, so they don’t need BN.”

The Sabah State Legislative Assembly will be automatically dissolved on November 11 to make way for the 17th state election.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also UMNO president, had previously stated that BN would not field candidates in all 73 state seats.

He indicated that BN would instead identify the number of seats it considered suitable to contest. – Bernama