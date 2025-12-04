REMBAU: Barisan Nasional’s campaign machinery has been urged to stay focused and not underestimate its opponents in the Ayer Kuning by-election, with deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan cautioning against complacency despite favourable projections.

Speaking at a Hari Raya open house hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Rembau Parliament in Kampung Tanjung, Rantau, he said there is still much to be done, stressing that BN’s campaign must be well-organised and entirely focused on engaging voters at the grassroots level.

“Even if, on paper, BN appears to be in a strong position, we must not take anything for granted,” he noted.

Mohamad, who also serves as Foreign Minister, expressed regret for missing the nomination day for the by-election, citing his prior engagement at the open house event.

The by-election, triggered by the death of incumbent assemblyman Ishsam Shahruddin on Feb 22 from a heart attack, has drawn candidates from three parties.

BN’s Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir will face Perikatan Nasional’s Abd Muhaimin Malek and Parti Sosialis Malaysia’s Bawani KS.

According to the Election Commission, polls will open on 26 April, with early voting set for 22 April.