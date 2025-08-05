Nanta dismisses allegations over Sabah Pan Borneo Highway scandal

SIBU: Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi has denied allegations of his involvement in a corruption scandal related to the Pan Borneo Highway Sabah project (WP35), which recently went viral on a Telegram channel.

In a statement on Facebook today, he described the claims as slanderous, baseless and malicious in intent against him as a member of the government administration.

“The message contains direct accusations against me as the Malaysian Minister of Works, with defamatory, unfounded and malicious claims. I categorically deny all such allegations,” he said.

He added that the baseless accusations not only affect his reputation but also tarnish the image of the Ministry of Works and the government as a whole.

More worryingly, he said, the message that first appeared on Telegram has since spread to other social media platforms, potentially causing misunderstandings and negative public perception.

Following this, a police report was lodged yesterday by his senior private secretary at the Tun H.S. Lee police station in Kuala Lumpur to deny the allegations and request an immediate investigation.

“I will fully cooperate in any form necessary to assist the investigation and leave it entirely to the authorities to take appropriate action against those responsible for spreading this slander,” he stressed.

He also emphasised that the act of spreading slander should not be used as a political weapon or a means to bring someone down for personal gain.