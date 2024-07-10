BNM’s international reserves rise to US$119.7b as at Sept 30, 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s international reserves increased to US$119.7 billion (US$1=RM4.27) as at Sept 30, 2024, from US$116.8 billion on Aug 30, 2024.

The reserves position was sufficient to finance 4.8 months of imports of goods and services, and is 0.9 times the total short-term external debt, Bank Negara Malaysia said in a statement today.

It said the reserves level has considered the quarterly foreign exchange revaluation changes.

The main components of the reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$106.8 billion), followed by International Monetary Fund reserves (US$1.3 billion), special drawing rights (SDRs) (US$5.9 billion), gold (US$3.3 billion) and other reserve assets (US$2.4 billion).

Total assets amounted to RM601.33 billion, comprising gold and foreign exchange reserves, including SDRs (RM491.63 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM12.58 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM5.26 billion), loans and advances (RM25.57 billion), land and buildings (RM4.10 billion) and other assets (RM62.18 billion).

BNM said total capital and liabilities amounted to RM601.33 billion, comprising paid-up capital (RM100.0 million), reserves (RM178.87 billion), currency in circulation (RM165.31 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM144.18 billion), federal government deposits (RM4.87 billion), other deposits (RM64.96 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM12.19 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM27.22 billion), and other liabilities (RM3.60 billion).