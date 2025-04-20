PETALING JAYA: An unidentified male body was recovered from a trash trap at the Bukit Changgang Youth Housing Scheme (RTB) yesterday, according to local authorities.

Kuala Langat district police chief Superintendent Mohd Akmalrizal Radzi confirmed that police were alerted after social media users shared video footage showing what appeared to be a body floating in Sungai Langat.

Officers dispatched to investigate discovered the deceased caught in a riverside trash collection system.

The Banting Fire and Rescue Station assisted in retrieving the body, which was found wearing a long-sleeved blue T-shirt and blue jeans.

Upon examination, authorities noted distinctive tattoos on the deceased, including “Pablo Escobar” on the left arm and “VIVIMMII” on both the right rib area and left side of the neck.

“Initial inspection revealed no external injuries on the body,“ Akmalrizal said in a statement, today..

Following a post-mortem examination, the case has been classified as sudden death.

Authorities are requesting public assistance with identification.

Those with relevant information are encouraged to contact the Kuala Langat police headquarters at 03-3187222 or report to their nearest police station.