MCMC investigates individual over racist social media post in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has taken action against an individual for uploading racially offensive content on social media. The commission confirmed that a statement was recorded and a mobile phone along with a SIM card were seized to assist in the investigation.

The offensive post is believed to be linked to the recent appointment of a new Lieutenant General in the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF). Authorities stated that the content contained racial remarks that could provoke unrest and threaten national unity.

“Following this incident, the individual was called in to give his statement and assist in the investigation,” MCMC said in a statement. The case is being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries a penalty of up to RM500,000 in fines, two years’ imprisonment, or both if convicted.

MCMC also reminded the public to avoid sharing or spreading content that touches on sensitive issues related to religion, race, or royal institutions (3Rs). The commission emphasized that such material could divide society and disrupt national harmony.

“MCMC remains committed to ensuring the country’s cyberspace remains safe, secure, and respected, in line with efforts to strengthen national unity and harmony among Malaysia’s multiracial society,” the statement added.

Earlier reports highlighted the historic promotion of Datuk Johnny Lim Eng Seng as the first Chinese senior officer to attain the rank of Lieutenant General in the MAF.