Body of drowned man found in Pasir Bisik, Sungai Petani

SUNGAI PETANI: The body of a man, Muhamad Aiman Safwan Mahadzir, 25, who was feared to have drowned at the Pasir Bisik fish landing centre in Kota Kuala Muda here, on Sunday, was found on the beach about 1.5 kilometres (km) from the location that he was last seen.

Kedah Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) fire and rescue operations division assistant director, Senior Fire Officer I, Wan Mohd Hamizi Wan Mohd Zin said the body was found by the public at 11.50 am today before it was taken to the Fire Control Post (PKB) in the operations’ location.

“A search and rescue (SAR) operation had entered its third day today and had been joined by the Water Rescue Team (PPDA) using ‘surface water searching’ techniques and searching around 1.5 km along the coastline,“ he said in a statement today.

“The body was found washed up on the beach... approximately 1.5 km from the last known location of the victim, and it was handed over to the police at 1.12 pm today.”

According to him, Muhamad Aiman Safwan is believed to have drowned after being reported missing at 12.41 pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said the body was identified by the victim’s mother, Rosnah Razali, 48.

“The body was sent to the forensics unit of the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital (HSAH) for an autopsy,“ he also said.

It is reported that the victim went to Pasar Bisik to buy fish and was on the beach waiting for the fishing boat to arrive before going missing, believed to have been swept away by strong currents.