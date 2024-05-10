Body of fisherman who fell into sea off Batu Laut waters found

SHAH ALAM: The body of a local fisherman, who was reported to have fallen from his boat on Monday (Sept 30), was found in the waters off Tanjung Gabang at about 4.30 pm yesterday.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) of Selangor director Captain Maritime Abdul Muhaimin Muhammad Salleh said the body of 60-year-old R.K. Kesavan was discovered by local fishermen six nautical miles southwest of Tanjung Gabang.

“The Carilamat Forward Base (PHC) received initial information from local fishermen regarding the discovery of the victim’s body.

“Following this, rescue assets from Selangor Maritime, assisted by the Marine Police, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force, the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department and the PANTAS Squad of the Kuala Langat Municipal Council were dispatched to the location,“ he said in a statement today.

Abdul Muhaimin added that the victim’s body was taken to the Kanchong Laut Jetty in Kuala Langat for identification by family members before being handed over to the police.

The media had earlier reported that a fisherman was missing after allegedly falling from a boat he was on with a friend in the waters off Batu Laut on Monday.