KUALA LUMPUR: Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov will arrive in Malaysia on Tuesday for a two-day official visit aimed at deepening bilateral ties. The visit includes high-level talks with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, focusing on trade, renewable energy, and halal industry collaboration.

Zhaparov will be welcomed at Perdana Putra Complex in Putrajaya, where discussions will cover key sectors such as agricommodity, tourism, and education. Both leaders will also exchange views on regional and global developments.

“This visit highlights the strong Malaysia-Kyrgyz relations built on mutual respect since diplomatic ties began in 1992,“ stated Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry. Anwar will host an official luncheon at Seri Perdana Complex, followed by Zhaparov’s tour of Parlimen Malaysia.

The trip reciprocates Anwar’s May 2024 visit to Kyrgyzstan. Zhaparov’s delegation includes Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev and senior officials.

Bilateral trade between the nations reached RM40 million (USD8.74 million) in 2024, with Malaysia exporting electronics, palm oil, and machinery, while importing chemicals and processed foods from Kyrgyzstan.