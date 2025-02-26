Body of Hud Aryan found by river bank - Fire Department

TANAH MERAH: The body of a 19-month-old male toddler who went missing since Monday was found at a river bank near his home in Kampung Aira Kuala Tiga here this afternoon.

Operations commander, Senior Fire Officer II Mohd Asmadi Ariffin said the body of Hud Aryan Mohd Nor Hafifi was found by the search and rescue (SAR) operation team at 4.15 pm at a distance of three kilometres from his house.

“The SAR operation, which entered its third day today started at 10.15 am and involved personnel from the police, the People’s Volunteer Corps, the Civil Defence Force and villagers.

“The body of the victim has been taken to Tanah Merah Hospital for the next process,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the victim’s uncle, Nur Rahimi Muaz Ramli, 30, said when contacted that the entire family appreciated everything that had been done by all parties in the search effort for his nephew.

Tanah Merah district police chief Supt Mohd Haki Hasbullah said they are currently classifying the case as sudden death and no criminal element occurred.

“The condition of the body was found fully clothed without any injury. We will, however, wait for the results of the autopsy of the body,” he said when met by reporters at Tanah Merah Hospital’s forensics unity today.

Hud Aryan’s aunt, Azean Suhaili Sisiliawati Ramley, who joined the search for her nephew said that his body was found after azan (call to prayer) were recited several times at the river.

“I was on the boat with the police and firefighters. While we at the river, we also recited the azan several times and soon after the team at another location reached out to inform us that his body was found.

“I cannot say anything, but we as a family are relieved because Allah loves Hud Aryan. I held his body, he was still complete and wearing his clothes,” she said.

She added that Hud Aryan is expected at the Muslim cemetery in Kampung Aira Kuala Tiga here tonight.