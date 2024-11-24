Body of teen swept away at Bintulu beach recovered

BINTULU: The body of a teenager who was swept away by currents at Batu Mandi fishing village beach near here yesterday has been found.

Bintulu police chief Supt Nixon Joshua Ali said the body of Valentino Austin Richie, 18, was discovered by a search and rescue team at 9.18 am today, about one nautical mile from the shoreline.

He said the victim’s body was then transported to the Sarawak Rivers Board jetty by a Region 5 Marine Police boat for further action.

“The body was taken to the Forensic Department of Bintulu Hospital and police have classified the case as a sudden death report,” he said in a statement today.

He said Valentino was living not far from the scene.

Valentino is said to have been swimming with friends when the incident occurred.