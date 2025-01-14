KUALA LUMPUR: A local man’s body was discovered floating in Sungai Klang, near Pantai Dalam, this morning.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department’s (JBPM) Operations Centre, in a statement, said that an emergency call was received at 11.34am, prompting the deployment of seven firefighters, along with a fire engine, from the Pantai Fire and Rescue station.

“Upon reaching the site, near the Kampung Limau Pantai Dalam People’s Housing Project, the body of a man was found floating in the river.

ALSO READ: Decomposed body of woman found along Sungai Kedah

“The operation involved the use of ropes and stretchers, successfully retrieving the body and bringing it to the riverbank at 12.33pm,” the statement said.

The body of the man, whose identity has not yet been ascertained, was then handed over to the police for further action.